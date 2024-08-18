'He is a person of character and he's a person I feel you can trust'

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha where I spoke to neighbors of all ages about why they decided to come out to the Tim Walz rally. One man from West Point says this opportunity is very special to him.

On Saturday at the Astro neighbors sporting Harris-Walz apparel came to support VP candidate Tim Walz.

"I've never been to a rally before and I'm just really excited about the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign. I think it’s really reunited a lot of people." said Trammell.

Jailyn Trammell and Mike Quaas, spending their Saturday in the sun waiting to get into the theatre because over the last week, he’s become someone they love.

“When he and his daughter..the turkey, eah the turkey.” said Jailyn. For me, it’s when he called out the entire Midwest…when they said that the pepper was spicy. A lot of us are afraid for spice.” Said Quaas.

Larry Marick from Westpoint is showing his support because he believes Walz can bring a small town feel to all of America.

“They know to help a neighbor if they need it and they know for the most part to do the right thing. when it needs to be done and that’s what small town America is.” Said Marco.

Marick added he believes Walz checks off all the boxes.

“It’s not about democrat or republican. It’s about the person and he is a person of character and a person I can trust. He is person I feel I can go to and he will do what is right.” Said Marick.

During the rally Walz proudly expressed what it means to be a Nebraskan and the significance of this rally in his home state. Neighbors I spoke to say Walz is the typical Midwestern dad that they hope to see in office.

