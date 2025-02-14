HEADS UP: Another big change coming to Eppley Airfield as construction continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you have been to Eppley Airfield recently, you've seen the many changes this past year. Downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson went to the airport to show you the next big change set for Monday.



The airport will split into two separate terminals: North and South.

Starting Monday, February 17.

The North terminal will be Allegiant, Southwest and United Airlines.

The South terminal will be Alaska, American, Delta and Frontier Airlines.

To go in between terminals you will have to use the walkways on Terminal drive or the lower level of the South garage.

The airport will operate like this until 2027.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I gotta say it is kind of confusing."

"They have it at least well labeled for where you are supposed to go, once you get in here, but I have been through airports that have had construction before so it's kind of par for the course."

We've already seen part of it happen: the terminal split.

Right now, you can't access the other side of the airport through the lower level.

But come Monday, you won't be able to upstairs either as the airport splits into two terminals.

It'll be important that you know which airline you are flying.

Follow the signs when you arrive to the airport.

The north terminal will be Allegiant, Southwest and United.

The south terminal will be Alaska, American, Delta and Frontier.

Both terminals will have everything you need like ticketing, gates and baggage claim.

If you need to go in between terminals, you'll have to use walkways on terminal drive and the south garage.

The terminal split is to make way for the new central pavilion and unified concourse which will have new restaurants and shops.

"It's a dated airport, so it's always nice when you come through, you feel good about things being clean and new so I hope that is good for everybody else coming through."

It will take time though.

The airport will operate with the two terminals until 2027.