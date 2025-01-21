Hearing about Krush Ultra Lounge's liquor license delayed until February

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After numerous reports by Omaha Police and concerns from neighbors, the future of a downtown bars liquor license was scheduled to be voted on in a special City Council meeting Tuesday.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just moments into the meeting, we learned the hearing would be delayed 3 weeks.

"I believe the next date available is probably February 11th," said Bill Bianco, attorney for Krush Ultra Lounge owner Tony Pham.

Bianco asked for time to review evidence.

"We have a box of evidence and I also have a CD thumb drive with 20 hours of evidence so it will take us some time to go through that and we would appreciate, you know, a few weeks to do that," Bianco said.

Krush Ultra Lounge, formerly Throwback Arcade Lounge off of 14th and Howard, re-opened in April with a list of restrictions attached to it's liquor license, put in place by the state.

But concerns in the area have grown in the months since.

"As we have talked about before, we have great concerns about the safety of not only that patrons that go there but also the drain of the resources of the Omaha police department," said Councilman Danny Begley.

From the day after Krush re-opened through the end of 2024, they racked up 16 violations, including assault, disturbances, open containers after hours and a shooting.

Councilman Danny Begley was prepared to have the liquor license discussion but believes the delay is necessary for due process.

"That's fair to them and it's fair to the city so I was comfortable in spite of being ready to go today, I am disappointed we are not, I was comfortable giving them the time so they can do their investigation and prepare to represent their client," Begley said.

In the meantime the bar will operate as normal.

If any reports are made in the weeks leading up to the hearing those will be included as evidence.

The hearing will happen on February 11th and will be the last item on the City Council agenda that day.