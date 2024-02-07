Historic corridor improvements: What's on the way for North Saddle Creek Road

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Millions in improvements for the North Saddle Creek corridor could begin this year. Neighbors and business owners got a first look at the early designs on Tuesday and many are excited to see it come to life.



On Tuesday February 6, 2024 city officials presented the 30% designs for the Saddle Creek Road Streetscape Improvement Project.

The $3.5 to $4.5 million project is not fully funded yet but could include improvements like wider sidewalks, landscaping and 100 new parking spots.

Plus, the city plans to address the confusing 5-way stop by changing it to a 4-way stop.

Watch the video to hear what neighbors think of the designs so far.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Traffic is buzzing along North Saddle Creek Road, a connector street for many neighbors like Susanna Von Essen.

"I drive it all the time, that's my route to my grocery store, for my own medical care and a variety of other things," Von Essen said.

She volunteers to help keep the plants in the well-known traffic peanut alive.

"I was very pleased to find out that they were planning on putting a water source on the peanut," Von Essen said.

That's just one element of this $3.5 to $4.5 million project.

From additional parking along both sides of North Saddle Creek Road, improved lighting in the neighborhood and increased safety for pedestrians, these changes aims to keep this business district successful going forward.

"It's been neglected you know for as long as I have been alive, it's just nice to finally see this area get some development in it and some interest," said Eric Janousek, owner of Janousek Florist.

Janousek says he looks forward to the area being cleaned up.

"Make it just look pretty you know and a nice place that people want to come visit rather than oh let's skip this part and just keep driving," Janousek said.

Neighbors can expect around 100 new parking spots, wider sidewalks, benches, trash cans, landscaping and even improvements to the alley behind the Homy Inn, something Megan Brink was intrigued by.

"That could add you know a space where we could do a farmers market, a neighborhood farmers market or we could do an event," said Brink, a member of the Metcalfe-Harrison Neighborhood Association Board.

And while there is still a way to go in the process including implementing Tuesday’s public input, many neighbors are excited to see it come to life.

"It's going to be really beautiful, and I am very pleased to hopefully have a small role. I hope I can keep taking care of the peanut, it sounds like they aren't going to redo that, and I’ll keep doing my best to help it thrive," said Von Essen.

These are the 30% designs, City Council Pete Festersen said they hope to have the final designs complete in March and if everything stays on track, they hope to start construction later this year. For more information about the project - click here.