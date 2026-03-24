Historic Dundee Creative District announces a new public art project funded by a $100,000 grant

Historic Dundee Creative District receives $100,000 grant

Plans include more programming and art along 50th connecting Dodge and Underwood

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Dundee community is about to draw a connection between the intersection at 50th and Underwood and a few blocks south at 50th and Dodge with a big public art project.

The project is paid for through a $100,000 grant from the Nebraska Arts Council.

Becky App, who is on the board of the Historic Dundee Creative District, said neighbors will soon see a string of art installations along 50th.

"We'll have five different unique artists, locations with a bench, and a one dimensional sculpture, and some asphalt art to tell a story that's a progressive narrative arch across the areas to encourage families to walk the area and go from one district to another," App said.

In addition to the murals, the arts district will host more arts activities at Dundee Day on April 19. They will also host free monthly concerts and participate in an outdoor art workshop with other creative districts in Omaha this September.

"We've always enjoyed the creative energy and different, diverse types of people and businesses, people coming together," App said about Dundee.

App said the project is expected to be complete by 2028.

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