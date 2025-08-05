Historic Dundee officially recognized as Nebraska Creative District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Historic Dundee is the latest neighborhood to be recognized by the Nebraska Arts Council as a Creative District.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It is something Dundee neighbors have been discussing for over a year.

There are several 'Creative Districts' across the state and right here in the Omaha area.

The goal is to draw more people to the area to spend money by creating new spaces that revolve around the arts.

The Historic Dundee Creative District will use the $10,000 grant to bring local musicians and street performers to 50th and Underwood Avenue every 3rd Saturday from now to October.

They also plan to build arts education programming into Dundee Day in 2026 and expand public art in the district.

"For Dundee it means enhancing what we already have in place and adding new elements and supporting the artists that we have and just growing that element of our community," said Eric Kaplan, executive director of Dundee Day.

The neighborhood will celebrate at the annual Dundee Day street festival this year on August 23, with a free arts activity for everyone.