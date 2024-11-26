HOLIDAY TRAVEL: What to expect if you're headed to Eppley Airfield this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 185,000 people are expected to travel to and thru Omaha this week. With all the construction, Reporter Molly Hudson talked to airport officials and your neighbors about how to navigate holiday travel.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday will be the busiest.

That's why some neighbors got a head start Monday.

"Obviously a little better flying, especially with a two-year-old, a little easier to navigate airport, TSA all that."

“Well, there was no one in line and we got right through, and we are waiting to go through security, so everything seems to be going good so far."

But if you are traveling on one of the busiest days, the airport recommends arriving two hours before your flight.

"That allows folks to get their parking, check in with their airline as well as make their way through the security check point. Those security check points will be opening at 4 a.m. each day to make sure travelers can get through and get on those flights," said Steve Mccoy, chief strategy officer, Omaha Airport Authority.

If you have family or friends flying into Omaha, curbside passenger pick-up and drop-off are in a different place because of construction on Terminal Drive. Those now happen in the parking garage.

Hudson: "Is there anything that you took away or changed for this holiday travel, that makes things flow a little bit better?"

McCoy: "You know, I would say travelers have really gotten use to the experience here over the last year, as a result of construction, most important thing is to slow down, follow the signage. The signage will guide you right to the correct location."

And if you're there early, use the cell phone lot and then head to the garage once the person you're waiting on contacts you.