Holy Name Church kicks off 45th annual fish fry

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Friday before the start of Lent, Holy Name Church is back at it again with their famous fish fry in Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I drove to Holy Name Church in Omaha, where the annual fish fry season kicks off just under a week before Lent begins. The energy is infectious, and everyone here seems to be having a fantastic time.

Holy Name Principal Kimberlyn Oliver's children are experiencing their first year at the fish fry, though they've missed out on the previous 44 years of this beloved tradition.

"We've got the best volunteers anywhere and we've been practicing this for 45 years," Bill Wilson said.

The popularity of the event is evident from the long line stretching outside the doors, and that's just the beginning of the wait.

"There's been years where the line is well over an hour but it's always worth it," Lauren Mann said while waiting in the stairwell inside.

All proceeds from the fish fry go to Holy Name School, and the community support means everything to volunteers like Bryant Chamberlain, whose daughter attends the school.

"Camaraderie, unity you know coming together as one, one people," Chamberlain said.

The tradition continues to inspire former students like Stephon Vaughn to give back.

"I've been doing this since I was in middle school so I still come back every year and it's just fun to help out the parish," Vaughn said.

The combination of cold beer and excellent fish helps the church sell over 2,000 dinners each night during the season.

"The fish is phenomenal, it's delicious. This is my second plate. We're all on our second plate, this is some good stuff," Oliver said.

The Holy Name fish fry continue each Friday through March 27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

