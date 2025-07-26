Horsemen's Park prepares for another hot weekend of horse racing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Things are heating up this weekend at Horsemen's Park and not just on the track. Temperatures are expected to soar, but organizers say they are prepared to keep everyone, including the horses, safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Weekend two of live racing's return to Horsemen's Park comes with some heat.

The clouds rolled in making it a pretty perfect night for Friday's races and Saturday is filled with even more fun.

"Tomorrow is a big day. We added three races to our lineup, so our post time is 1:30, we will be doing 7 races, we have great field sizes, 7 and 8 horses in all of them," said Lori Thomas, Chief Operating Officer.

After last weekend's heat, Thomas says they have made some changes.

"We have more seating that is covered, we have more sun shades, free ice water for everybody, we also have cooling clothes," Thomas said.

And it's not just neighbors like you and me, with all the races scheduled, they have planned for the horses safety too.

"All of our barns are open air and they are built that way intentionally so that the airflow goes through and it is actually quite a bit cooler in there than you might have imagined," Thomas said.

There are also fans in each stall and each horse gets hosed off after their race.

As for what you can bring, "if you have those little hand held fans that's awesome, we also have a cooling station over there with the fans that carry the water with the misting," Thomas said.

Keeping everyone cool during even the tight races.