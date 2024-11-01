How to check the status of your early ballot in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Have you returned your early ballot? But got a message saying it hasn't been received.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There is an easy way to check to make sure your vote is in the right hands.

Anyone in Nebraska can visit ne.gov/go/votercheck.

When you get there, you put in your name and county. From there you will be able to see the status of your ballot.

Douglas County election commissioner Brian Kruse says it's possible to fix errors if caught in time.

"If the status of their ballot is anything other than accepted, so if it is suspended or rejected, please call our office," said Brian Kruse, Douglas County election commissioner.

You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to correct any errors.

There is no way to directly track your ballot if you vote in person on election day, but Kruse says if you put your ballot in the box, it is secure and will be counted.