Hundreds brave rain for Omaha's 141st annual Labor Day parade celebrating local workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of Omaha residents braved rainy weather Monday morning to celebrate the city's 141st annual Labor Day parade, showing strong support for workers throughout the community.

Despite rain falling from the skies, music filled the air as parade-goers found shelter under interstate bridges along the downtown route. The parade stretched from Cass Street to 16th to 12th streets, with marchers tossing candy and promotional items while displaying their union pride.

"My grandpa was a union worker, my brother, my dad. And they're never going to go away," Frank Koricic said.

The annual tradition continues to draw community members who appreciate the contributions of local workers.

"It's important because you get to see all the hard workers. They keep this city together and they keep us, you know, keep the city functioning and it's always nice to celebrate all the hard work that they do for us," Tanner Rector said.

The Labor Day celebration honors the dedication and hard work performed daily in neighborhoods across Omaha, maintaining a tradition that has lasted more than a century.