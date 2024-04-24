'I came home to this': Neighbor says he wasn't told about placement of fiber box

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The availability of fiber internet is increasing across Omaha, but with that growth comes more technology infrastructure in our neighborhoods. One homeowner say this box appeared unannounced.



Neighbor John Petto says over about 4 days, this large box was placed.

He says he was not told, he saw the locate flags in the area and heard fiber was coming to the area but assumed it would be placed underground.

Peto is concerned about safety and the line of sight issue he says it causes when leaving the neighborhood.

Watch the video to see why the city says the placement is allowed and John Petto's concerns about this utility near his home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I came home to this and I was like, I was like no way, what is this thing," said John Petto who has lived in the neighborhood for 6 years.

Petto says he started seeing the work a few weeks ago.

"It all started actually when I started seeing the locate being done, I saw all the flags, I knew something was going to happen and I knew we were getting fiber in the area,” Petto said.

He assumed it would be placed underground, but in a matter of about 4 days, this fiber cabinet appeared.

"That's when I knew, I'm like this isn't going away, like this is here for good," Petto said.

Petto says he has talked to the city including, his council representative Danny Begley and Omaha Public Works.

"This whole piece of equipment has devalued my property, if I ever go to re-sell it, I couldn't get as much as I could have before it was here," Petto said.

His big concerns - the safety of his home and family, with this equipment being so close to his home, and the line-of-sight issue he says it causes when leaving the neighborhood.

I've been in contact with the company Ubiquity, trying to learn more about this process, and I am still waiting for a response to my questions.

City of Omaha Assistant Public Works director Austin Rowser, tells KMTV the site was reviewed and the box is within the right of way. Adding, they “ask the fiber company to verify via survey if we believe there is any question as to the placement of a box in the right-of-way.”

He added in residential areas the right-of-way line is generally 12.5 feet behind the curb.

Rowser says this location appears to have already been surveyed, visible by the stakes in place.

"It's unsightly, I don't think anyone would want this in their yard at all, so now I am just kind of stuck dealing with it, unfortunately,” Rowser said.

We are continuing to follow this story, if you have a concern about what the city or county can place near your property email Molly Hudson at molly.hudson@3newsnow.com