‘I don't want to get bit’: What to do if there is a bat in your home?

Video shows Nebraska Humane Society, Midtown apartment complex, and bat being released.

Since August 1st, NHS has recovered and released 163 bats. So far this year, theyve responded to 928 calls, compared to 1,655 in 2023.

At this complex NHS has been called three times so far this year to assist with bat removal.

I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha, where one neighbor I spoke to says she woke up to bat caught in a shower curtain she ended up calling the Omaha Police Department.

Now, that’s extreme and you're asked not to call police if it's not an emergency but august is a peak time for calls for bats in buildings so i'm going to experts finding out what to know and what to do if a bat flies into your house.

Jamari Whiteside says she woke up to strange noises in her bathroom when she investigated, she discovered a bat

Whiteside says she called, the Humane Society, Pest Control, the apartments maintenance team and even the police.

“I was scared, the only thing that was going through my mind was I don't want to get bit," said Whiteside.

She believes, the bat came from this hole above her bathtub.

“Like the noises. I don't know if the bat was more afraid of us but he like literally, soon as we turned on the bathroom light…it sounded like he was crying and squealing… like he wanted to get out," said Whiteside.

I contacted Steve Gladnt with the Humane Society to find out more about what to do if this happens to you. They say, do not attempt to remove it yourself, call them for help, watch where it goes, and most importantly seek medical attention if you, someone else, or an animal has direct contact with a bat.

Glandt says there a some situations, where the Humane Society will not respond to calls and recommend calling a bat removal service.

“If it's in an attic space, or a crawl space, or something like that, or if they saw it but they're like we don't know where it's at now. We answer so many of these calls, we can’t spend a lot of time searching around a house for it," said Glandt.

Since the incident, Whiteside says she is working to get the hole fixed by her landlord. According to NHS, they've been to this complex, 3 other times this year for bat calls

