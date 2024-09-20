'I hope': Years later West Lanes Bowling waits for Crossroads redevelopment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Could this be the agreement that gets Crossroads redeveloped? Reporter Molly Hudson went back to a nearby business we talked to 10 years ago in the early stages of this project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

January 2013: "The Crossroads will once again come to life."

January 2013: "We can't help but just wonder when it's going to come together."

October 2015: "They keep saying they will, but that's been how many years"

October 2015: "We've heard a lot of plans over the years and they all seem to fall through."

Mayor Stothert in 2020: "This is the one that I think we all feel is going to be the winner."

And it appears 2024 could end with another agreement to develop Crossroads. Bringing Crossroads back to life could start again the spring. Neighbors here hope, this is the one that works.

10 years ago KMTV talked to Micheal Pirruccello at West Lanes Bowling about Crossroads and again in 2017. Central Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson went back to hear what it's been like to be a neighbor to this ongoing development.

“Anything that is worthwhile is worth waiting for," Pirruccello said in 2014.

Molly: "You said anything worthwhile is worth waiting for, do you still feel the same way?”

Pirruccello: "I think you have to right ...some things just take longer than others."

Since 2014 Pirruccello and his neighbors, around here, have seen a lot happen across the street and yet not much actual construction.

"It is just strange to me that there is just such a huge swath of land, right in the middle of the city, I mean a hundred and some thousand cars pass through 72nd and Dodge every day," Pirruccello said.

After years of waiting, he thinks this intersection could again realize its potential.

"I have hope that if, you know, they really follow through with the project like they say they are, I think they may have shops that aren't in other parts of Omaha that it will sort of become like a destination spot," Pirruccello said.

West lanes bowling will celebrate 70 years next year.

"Business is still good without them, I only see an upside," Pirruccello said.

He'd like to see new neighbors move in before the next milestone anniversary.

"I don't have a tremendous amount of hope that it is going to happen any time soon, but I hope," Pirruccello said.

Under the new agreement, the developer must start construction by Spring 2025, but has a longer window to complete the entire project: 2032 -- when West Lanes will celebrate its 77th anniversary.