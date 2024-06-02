'I like to pop around and taste the different items and that’s the fun of it': Taste of Omaha

Video shows the Taste of Omaha, food, clothes and neighbors enjoying live music and festivities.

Tammy Matthews, Benie Kaulgau, Alexis and Addie, share their favorite parts of the festival.

Taste of Omaha returns to the Heartland of America after major renovations and neighbors say they are enjoying. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the Riverfront the community can come out enjoy life music, carnival games, .shopping, and of course delicious food.

“I’ve already brought perfume and ridiculous things. But the food is awesome…I like that you get to taste,” said Tammy Matthews.

Tammy Matthews tells me her favorite part of coming to Taste of Omaha.

“I like to pop around and taste the different items and that’s the fun of it." said Matthews.

At the festival tickets are required for most vendors and you can only buy tickets with cash. Matthews says, while tickets have their perks.

“I think a couple of places may be a little high on the tickets and it needs to be more of a sampling that’s sort of how taste of Omaha started,” said Matthews.

12-year-old Benie Kaulgau says she has a sweet tooth so today is her time to try everything.

“I just had Dippin' Dots we came to hang out and just enjoy the festival..,” said Kaulgau.

Kaulgau says since she won’t be back tomorrow for the third day she has lot to get done before she leaves.

“I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to get all my eating in today,” said Kaulgau.

Alexis and her little sister Addie are enjoying to food but the rides are really what they came for.

“We got on all the rides it’s super fun we went on the Ferris wheel that one is really fun… it gives us a good breeze of air.”

The festival run until 11 tonight and from 11am to 8pm on Sunday.