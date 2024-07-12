'I personally love it because it just makes my classroom feel a bit more like home'

OMAHA, Neb.– NFM gives away 600 free rugs to teachers in the Omaha area and teachers are excited to receive them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

NFM’S Annual Teacher Rug Giveaway is back.

I’m Greta Goede at Mrs. B’s Clearance Store where 600 rugs will be given away.

The teacher rug give away was started to give back to teachers in the community.

Andy Schefsky, community and public relations manager of NFM said the store does this as its way to show appreciation for teachers.

"Teachers are such an important part of our community and when we think about ways that we can help give back and make a teachers job that much easier, provide a learning environment that much more suitable and enjoyable for the kids we thought this is a way we could contribute,” Schefsky said.

Savannah Dannenberg, a Montessori teacher comes every year to get a free rug. She says this means a lot to her because decorating her classroom is important to her but it can be expensive.

"As teachers we spend so much money on our classrooms and rugs as you know can be very expensive so it's just kind of a nice thing for them to give back to us," she said.

Savannah has to replace things in her classroom every school year, including the free rugs, because of wear and tear so having this giveaway annually is a big deal to teachers.

"I actually had to get rid of those rugs, you know they get some wear and tear and so I get to come back again this year to get another rug and it just means a lot to the teachers, I personally love it because it just kind of helps my classroom feel a little bit more like home,” Savannah said.

Doors open for teachers to shop at 9 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to the free rugs, teachers also receive a discount to NFM.

In Omaha, I’m Greta Goede.

