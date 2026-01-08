'I want him to get ICE out of Omaha': Omahan's react to Minneapolis ICE shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Demonstrators gathered at Omaha City Hall demanding justice after Minneapolis mother Renee Good was shot by ICE officer, calling for agency's removal.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Demonstrators gathered outside Omaha City Hall Thursday at noon to demand justice after a Minneapolis mother was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Wednesday.

Despite rain and cold weather, neighbors and organizers with the movement "Nebraska 50501" came to the Civic Center to denounce ICE and stand in solidarity with Minnesota residents following the death of 37-year-old Renee Good.

The shooting, which was captured on video by witnesses, has sparked outrage among demonstrators who believe it represents a pattern of excessive force by federal immigration agents.

"Like I, I wanted to throw up," said Steve Langdon, a demonstrator who attended the demonstration.

Joe Berg, a Nebraska 50501 organizer, described his emotional reaction to the video.

"It was, it was heavy, and as a dad and a husband and a friend, I was weeping," Berg said.

"I was angry, but not surprised because of the disorganization and chaos that ICE is bringing to their enforcement," said Luis Jimenez, another demonstrator.

The group is calling on city leaders to push back against ICE and remove the agency from Omaha entirely.

"I want Mayor Ewing to know where I stand personally, I want him to get ICE out of Omaha and say that they won't be here again," said Katy Eilers.

When asked whether ICE should have any role in government, Langdon was clear in his opposition.

"No, absolutely not, not like this. So ICE needs to be taken apart and then, and then immigration reform absolutely needs to be looked at," Langdon said. "But this is not the answer. Shooting a woman who is scared and fleeing."

"No matter what side of the political spectrum you land on, you can agree that due process is a thing, and temperatures are high as all get out right now," Eilers said. "And with them here still, it's just turning the temperature up."

Beyond the protest, organizers encouraged attendees to contact elected officials to share their concerns about federal immigration enforcement in their community.