'If you don't vote, you don't count': Dennis Dahmer encourages Black community to vote

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With just 31 days left until elections organizations like the Women of Color Network are stepping in to remind people the importance of voting.

On Saturday the community came together to watch "Dying to Vote". A real story based one families experience in Mississippi.

"My whole world changed in about 12 hours." Said Dahmer.

Dennis Dahmer says he admired his dad growing up. Someone he considered to be a strong advocate for equality.

"He was advocate for voting rightsas a result of that, that put him contact with the local segregationist type of people and with the terrorist organization known as the Klan." Said Dahmer.

Dahmer says his dad, Vernon Dahmer would register black people to vote in his neighborhood. This causing his families home to be firebombed one night in 1966.

They got out the car shooting. They shot the windows out the house.. threw gallons of gasoline in, threw torches in behind it." Said Dahmer.

Dahmer says his dad was able to protect his family. However his father died the next day from smoke inhalation. Now Dahmer shares this story to remind communities the importance of their vote.

"So it's very important for young people and those who do not vote. Those who frustrated, who don't believe that there is anything that has been to us of significance that we are at that point… and we need to get registered." Said Dahmer.

The Women of Color Network urging neighbors to register and vote through showing the film, "Dying to Vote" based on the Dahmer family.

Teela Mickels says she's aware her vote is important. But everyone needs to know their value.

"Regardless of what we think is going to be out come. We had ancestors that were significantly inspired enough that they gave their life. We have no idea what that sacrifice for, so that they would have say, knowing that there say didn't even county." said Mickels.

For Dahmer, the right to vote is something he advocates for and supports especially in remembrance of his father.

"This button I have on here says, 'If you don't vote, you don't count', that was the statement my dad made to a news reporter before he died in the hospital." Said Dahmer.

Early voting in the state of Nebraska starts on Monday and the deadline for voter registration by mail or online ends on October 18th and in-person registration must be done by October 25th.

