Impact of a federal funding freeze on the City of Omaha and Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha on average gets about $50 million in federal funds. Many programs projects and departments need that money. City and County leaders say they're not exactly sure how the Trump Administration's pause on federal funding will play out in the long run.



From police and fire services to planning and streets and sewers, City Council President Pete Festersen says federal grants impact everything they do.

"We had no additional advance warning this was coming, so we are certainly scrambling today to figure out what it means," said Pete Festersen, president, Omaha City Council.

Reporter Molly Hudson talked with Stephen Curtiss is the city's finance director about the city's situation.

"I don't think it is as dire as it might have seemed earlier in the day, as more information has come out, I think we should be fine, I think the money will resume, it just may take a few weeks," Curtiss said.

Curtiss says they are working to claim all the dollars they are due through Tuesday.

"Then we'll start working on which grants are there, and which things should we start paying attention to," Curtiss said.

Now let's talk about the county.

From public health to domestic violence programs and the sheriff’s office, federal funding is relied on in Douglas County.

Molly: How long could the county last without this federal funding, would they people able to take over to cover some of those costs, and how long would you be able to do that for?

Commissioner Garcia: "It would be very difficult to all of a sudden take over all the funding that we have from the federal government, that is here in Douglas County, because for example in the area of juvenile justice and helping out our youth locally, that's about $9 million and we don't have $9 million just kind of laying around in the county general fund."

Right now, with much uncertainty, the county is waiting for more information from the federal government.