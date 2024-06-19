Inside Look: Community Alliance's Center for Mental Health opens in about a week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new space providing critical mental health services in the metro is just about a week away from opening. Community Alliance's new Center for Mental Health is a space mental health supporters call a 'foundational cornerstone' for the community.



This 127,700-square-foot center focuses on the whole person, from mental wellness to physical and social well-being.

"Together we will build a community of trust, a partnership in which you can regain hope, achieve wellness and thrive as an individual, a family member and as a part of our community," said Carole Boye, CEO of Community Alliance.

In addition to psychiatric and counseling services, the space includes a variety of resources. Things like an on-site pharmacy, primary care facilities, including a space for dental care, and even exercise equipment in the health and wellness area.

There are also learning spaces, rehabilitation day programs and more.

"This place speaks dignity and respect for all of the clients, and I am really so happy for the ability for them to get services,” said Rhonda Hawks, president of the Hawks Foundation.

Right now, Community Alliance has about 230 employees, in the last year they have served over 6,000 people.

This space, the reflection room, was created to offer a place for quiet time.

"This space is going to be for people that we serve, for our staff, maybe for a visitor," said Aileen Brady, COO of Community Alliance.

This center for mental health was a $67 million project. The building had to be close to a bus stop, on a main street and in the middle of the city. All is accomplished with this building and location.

"This is a building block to accommodate the dream of increasing accessibility for mental health and wellness," Hawks said.

Community Alliance accepts most forms of insurance including Medicare and Medicaid.

No one is denied services based on inability to pay.

If you need services, no referral is needed and walk-ins are accepted.

The facility will officially open to the public on June 27.