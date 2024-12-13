INSIDE LOOK: Nebraska Medicine just weeks away from opening new Innovation Design Unit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shaping the future of health care delivery.

With new technology and more space, its lessons learned in the new Innovation Design Unit that will be implemented in Nebraska Medicine and UNMC’s 'Project Health' Facility.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

17 new patient rooms in University Tower are ready to test advanced care models with the patient and their families involved.

“This is where will test, verify that it works, makes a difference, we will roll it out across the entire institution, where it makes sense, and incorporate it most definitely in the Project Health," said Michael Ash, MD, Nebraska Medicine president and chief operating officer.

You'll see technology never used in a Nebraska Medicine facility in these rooms: virtual nurses in addition to bedside nurses, large screens to show chart information, connect with doctors or family virtually, and of course show TV.

“We also have RTLS - Real-Time Location system badges and as our team walks into the room, it displays right on the board, who I am, what my role is and what team I am with."

Patients also have control of parts of their environment.

“There is a lot of room controls built in too so they can control the lighting, the privacy glass, some temperature in the room."

The room has more space for families - a separate TV and a family lounge outside of the room too.

Feedback from patients, families and care giving teams will matter.

“This is a unit that allows us to actively learn and also to actively pivot, as we need to, to make sure that we are doing the best for our care giving teams and our patients and families," said Cherie Lytle, patient experience manager at Nebraska Medicine.

As ideas come in, changes could come quickly.

"So if a patient is telling us 'oh on the call button it would be really good if this button was here versus here', we can then take it over here, make those fixes and then translate it in real time,” Kara Tomlinson, DNP, executive director of system care delivery and innovation.

The unit, inside University Tower, will first serve adults with non-critical illnesses, just the start of re-imagining health care for thousands of patients to come in the next few years as Nebraska Medicine and UNMC work together to bring more technology and upgraded facilities to the region.

The unit will officially open on January 7.