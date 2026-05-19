'It doesn't look right' Rep. Don Bacon comments on DOJ's $1.7 billion fund

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Department of Justice and President Trump reached an agreement to drop his pending lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for a $1.7 billion fund, referred to as the Anti-Weaponization Fund.

Trump had been suing the IRS following leaked tax returns.

Nebraska Representative Don Bacon said he believes the action should have been more impartial.

"It doesn't look right and so there needs to be some sort of arbitrator or some kind of outside independent authority," Bacon said.

When asked what the message is from lawmakers in Washington to people reading headlines about taxpayer money being used for something like this during a time when affordability is a definite issue, Bacon said:

"We should be good stewards of our taxpayer money regardless and it's not uncommon for people to sue the government. In this case it's the president suing the government for something that happened before he was president… but you can't do it that way when you're negotiating with yourself and for yourself."

After 93 Democratic members of Congress attempted to intervene in the settlement Monday, Bacon said he is curious to see if Trump responds to the criticism.

The DOJ says that the fund will process claims until December 2028.

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