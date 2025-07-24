'It truly, I think, saved my life': Omaha firefighters advocate for city funding of health screenings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Firefighters dedicate their lives to protecting others, often risking their own health. For years, Omaha firefighters have been advocating for money in the city budget to cover health screenings, a resource one retired Omaha firefighter apparatus engineer said saved his life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Just figured I would hear the things I wanted to hear, not what became of this test," said recently retired Omaha firefighter and apparatus engineer Kelly Ryan.

Ryan always took pride in his health, but didn't pass up the opportunity when a federal grant covered his, and all Omaha firefighters, comprehensive health screenings in 2023.

A number of screenings led to a stress test.

"So we sped the treadmill up so we could be done, and about a minute later, I was explaining it as the lights went dim," Ryan said.

Further testing showed he had considerable blockage of his heart.

"I went to the cardiologist May 9. He dropped a bomb on my wife... excuse me, on my wife and I, saying that I was sicker than we ever would have thought," Ryan said.

And within days, a triple bypass, aortic valve replacement, and a hole in his heart fixed.

And he wasn't the only one.

Over 90% of Omaha firefighters took advantage of the screenings. 1 in 6 who participated were strongly encouraged to seek a follow-up.

"Firefighters are 9% more likely to get cancer than the general public, just because of the job that we do," said Trevor Towey, president of the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters.

It's why Towey has been working to secure funding in the city budget.

While it wasn't there for 2025, Mayor John Ewing, Jr. included $687,000, $1,000 for each Omaha firefighter, in his recommended budget for 2026.

"Having these physicals, we can capture a cancer diagnosis early, treat it, and put those firefighters back to work, put them on the street protecting the citizens, which is what they want to do and it's what Omaha should want them to do," Towey said.

While the budget isn't final yet, Towey and Ryan are hopeful these screenings will continue to be a priority.

"I think it should be, in some way, shape or form, part of every budget every year," Ryan said.