'It was inadvertent': Mayor Ewing addresses lawsuit surrounding his mayoral Facebook page

This week a lawsuit was filed against Mayor John Ewing Jr. by a downtown resident who claims she was blocked from his official mayoral Facebook page. KMTV asked him about it at his town hall Thursday.
Earlier this week a lawsuit was filed against Mayor John Ewing Jr. by downtown resident Lisa Kilker, who claims she was blocked from his official mayoral Facebook page. Reporter Molly Hudson asked Mayor Ewing about the incident after his town hall Thursday night.

"What I can say about that is that it was inadvertent. I have three different Facebook pages that I have access to, and sometimes when I see notifications, I get the notification, I click on it, I don't know what page is coming to because they're all listed, in a row, and then I see something and in, our case of our mayor's Facebook page, I thought you could have people not be able to comment every time without having to actually make that for every post and so I think what happened is there were some comments on Facebook posts that I thought were my own personal, because I didn't think you could make comments on our page. I've since found out that you can make comments if the post is not set up correctly," Ewing said.

Comments are no longer open on his mayoral page and he told Molly he will no longer be the person managing that page.

