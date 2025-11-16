'It was the perfect friendship': community honors 17-Year-Old Sevyn Bellar-White

Friends and family held a celebration of life for 17-year-old Sevyn Bellar-White at Millard North High School.

Best friend Bryce Trudell organized the gathering and supported Sevyn’s younger brother through the grief.

Loved ones hope Sevyn’s legacy and impact continue to be remembered in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A celebration of life comes just days after three 18-year-olds were arrested in the death of a 17-year-old, fatally shot on Halloween night near 36th and Polk in Omaha.

On Saturday, friends and family came together at Millard North High School to celebrate Sevyn’s life. His best friend, senior Bryce Trudell, organized the gathering — bringing balloons, writing messages, and creating a space where Sevyn’s legacy could be remembered with warmth instead of only sorrow.

Trudell stood beside Sevyn’s little brother, making sure he didn’t have to navigate the grief alone.

"It was just like the perfect friendship that I never thought I'd have to let go,” he said. He added, “His family was almost a second family… the same way he looked at mine… it was almost like we were cousins in a way."

Those who knew Sevyn say he was deeply loved — not just by friends, but by entire families who saw him as one of their own. As they remember him, they hope the community continues to find strength in togetherness and offers support to everyone touched by this loss.

