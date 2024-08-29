'It's a terrific addition': Construction begins on Old Market Gardens park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It doesn't look like much now but what used to be a parking lot near 13th and Jones will soon be the Old Market Gardens.



The park will provide a green space for neighbors and visitors to enjoy

The park will offer a variety of recreational activities and include a small cafe.

The president of the Old Market Association believes the park will build connectivity in the neighborhood

Watch the video to see what's in store for the Old Market Gardens

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This privately owned and funded project is underway.

The city tells me the owner submitted plans that would create a garden area for neighbors and visitors to enjoy.

"For us it's a terrific addition," said Lou Harrison, an Old Market neighbor.

Lou Harrison lives nearby and tells me he's excited to stop by on his frequent walks in the area.

"A green space will be a nice addition here with all the new apartments and the living facilities and it will be a good place for people to congregate and commune," Harrison said.

Billy Coburn, president of the Old market association believes it will build connectivity in the neighborhood.

"I am excited to see how having a park-to-park opportunity where the Old Market would be the center of that hub for people can walk right through the middle of our main street to come from one park to another provides just a great opportunity for connection for our city," Coburn said.

These renderings from Omaha By Design show what the Old Market Gardens could look like.

It is intended to offer a variety of recreational activities from relaxation areas to a platform for community scaled performances or outdoor movie screenings.

The original plan also includes a small cafe. The two buildings already here will stay.

"Continuing to broaden the neighborhood and especially this south end of the Old Market, that still has some activation to take place, it just will be that enhancement, that giant spark, that will further the growth down here," Coburn said.

We are still waiting to learn more about when this project will be complete and ready for visitors.