'It's about the community': Omaha Community Playhouse hosts first annual trunk-or-treat resource fair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We are less than two weeks away from Halloween, but the Omaha Community Playhouse is getting a head start.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saturday marked its first annual trunk-or-treat community resource fair. The afternoon was filled with costumes, live music, food and of course candy.

Over 32 different organizations were there with decorated trunks to share what they offer within the Omaha community.

Families also got an inside look at Omaha Community Playhouse, which is celebrating its 100th season.

“One of our tenants and values is community and so this year I really wanted to push us to do something that's not about us but it's about the community," said Yolanda Williams, director of inclusion and outreach with Omaha Community Playhouse.

While this is the first year of the event, Williams says they are already planning for a bigger and better event next year to continue their mission within the community.