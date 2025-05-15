'It’s just been a really good ride': Mayor Stothert reflects on last 12 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reflecting on her time as mayor, Jean Stothert says there is a lot she’s proud of.



From public safety to the downtown parks and the streetcar project, Stothert says she is proud of where the city is and how she is leaving it.

Stothert says she has been working on the 2026 budget but will now pass it on to John Ewing Jr.

She says this was her final run for mayor, and she has no plans to run for any other public office, but she looks forward to staying active in the Omaha community.

“Keeping the citizens of Omaha safe is my primary responsibility. I am very proud of that,” she says. “The development downtown and Midtown, you know, a new skyscraper going up, more businesses are coming in, that makes me really really proud.”

While her time as mayor ends in about a month, she hopes to see projects she’s started finished.

“I want to see Crossroads finally done," Stothert said. "The other is the Civic Auditorium site."

"I want to see the Mutual of Omaha Tower finished and I want to see the streetcar up and running,” Stothert said.

Molly: “In your time as mayor, what have been the biggest challenges you have faced?”

Stothert: “You know it’s always got to be public safety, number 1, and the second is the budget. It is the Mayor’s budget.”

She started working on the 2026 budget months ago and will now pass it on to John Ewing to complete and present to City Council.

“I am very proud of what we have done, and it’s time for me to move on,” Stothert said.

So what is next? She plans to remain active in the Omaha community.

“No, I don’t live in St. Louis, and I hope now that I am not mayor, that somebody on social media will put that false lie to bed because it is so easy to prove that it is wrong," Stothert said.

She looks forward to spending time with family.

“I have spent very little time with my new husband because I work every day, and I am looking forward to traveling with him more and doing more with him, and I’ve got four little grandsons, two here and two in Cincinnati, that I can see more. There is plenty that I can do that will keep me very, very busy and active in the community," Stothert said.

She says this was her last run for mayor and that she has no plans to run for any other public office.

“It’s just been a really good ride. It really has,” Stothert said.