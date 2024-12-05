Jays vs Jayhawks: Creighton faces top-ranked Kansas for first time since 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Jays faced the Jayhawks for the first time in two years, but before the game started, downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson talked to fans on both sides excited for the big game.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Creighton fans will be decked out in blue and white to stripe out the CHI Health Center Arena.

“Supposed to be pom poms on every seat, in the lower bowl, we’ve got a big flag going up right after intros,” said Hank Salsbury, vice president of the Creighton Blue Crew.

“Students have been here since I think 9 a.m. is when the first people got here,” said John Slaybaugh, a member of the Creighton Blue Crew.

While KU is the top-ranked team, it hasn't been long since Creighton beat a top-ranked team. I think we all remember this sight -- students and fans rushing the court as Creighton beat UConn back in February.

Fans hoping to see it again.

“That’s definitely one of our top 5, if not the best memory here at Creighton, so if we could add another one of those tonight that would be just amazing,” Salsbury said.

But KU alumni hope to keep their winning streak against the Jays alive.

“I fully expect Kansas to roll tonight,” said Jimmy Chavez, a KU alumni. “There are people that are going to drive up to come to this game because they just gotta be there, this is one of the marquee games on their non-conference schedule, for both schools.”

The last time Creighton and Kansas last played each other was in the NCAA tournament in 2022. The Jayhawks took that win.

“It should be a celebration of the game, an amazing December night of college basketball,” Chavez said.

"Go Jays pretty much, let's pull home a win tonight,” Slaybaugh said.