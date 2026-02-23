Judge upholds Omaha bans on ghost guns and bump stocks amid statewide permitless carry law

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A judge upheld Omaha's bans on ghost guns and bump stocks, keeping local ordinances in place despite Nebraska's statewide permitless carry law



Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen, who proposed the ordinances, said city leaders did their homework and were confident the local bans could coexist with Nebraska's statewide permitless carry law.

The Nebraska Firearms Association, which supports the statewide permitless carry law, said it is weighing whether to appeal the ruling or pursue changes through the legislative process.

With more Nebraskans carrying firearms under the state's permitless carry law, the Nebraska Firearms Association created an online learning tool to help residents understand how local and state gun laws interact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen, who proposed the ordinances, said city leaders are pleased with the outcome.

"We're pleased but not surprised," Festersen said.

Festersen said several city leaders support the decision.

"We did our homework on these two items and we knew it was something we could do locally to preserve public safety," Festersen said.

Patricia Harrold, president of the Nebraska Firearms Association, said her organization was also not surprised by the ruling, pointing to the state law's lack of a clear definition of what constitutes a firearm.

With Omaha ordinances layered on top of the state's permitless carry law, the Nebraska Firearms Association created an online learning tool to help Nebraskans understand current gun laws. Harrold acknowledged that navigating the overlapping rules can be difficult for gun owners and residents alike.

"It is a challenge. So our organization obviously is focused on legislation, but our second goal is education," Harrold said.

Festersen said the ruling also carries broader implications for the city's regulatory authority.

"It also significantly impacted our ability to regulate things going forward," Festersen said.

Harrold noted that more people are carrying firearms in public, making encounters with law enforcement more common. She offered straightforward advice for gun owners in those situations.

"All you simply need to do is immediately let that law enforcement officer know, Hello officer, I'm carrying concealed today. What would you like me to do? Follow their directions comply with their orders, and you'll be good to go," Harrold said.

While the Nebraska Firearms Association celebrates the ability to carry in public parks and spaces after an executive order in Omaha was repealed, the organization said it would still like to see ghost guns and bump stocks permitted. The group is weighing its options on whether to appeal the ruling or pursue changes through the legislative process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.