'Just a nightmare': Central Park Tower residents fed up with living conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors at the Central Park Tower apartments in downtown Omaha say they have called the management company, the city, and finally called KMTV, telling reporter Molly Hudson they are concerned for their safety, describing unhealthy living conditions and absent management.



"It is not safe for the disabled and the elderly, it just is not," Lukat said.

Cohen-Esrey, a company out of Kansas, took over management of the building last year. They say they have gone through a staffing transition.

The regional vice president added that they have a security team for after-hours and work with OPD during the day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Daniel Lukat moved in in 2021 and says things have only gotten worse.

"From one thing to another, bed bugs, just no AC in the lobby, no AC in the hallways, it's just a nightmare, it's a mess," Lukat said.

KMTV was not allowed inside, but Lukat shared a video of the hallway, noting mold in the hallways and the carpet was soaking wet.

"There is homeless, all kind of trash," Lukat said.

These are photos from Lukat's first unit in the building. He says he was recently moved to a new unit that has its own issues.

"It just never stops, it's always something," Lukat said.

Other neighbors told Molly that on-site management is hard to come by. The sign on the leasing office says appointment only.

Cohen-Esrey, a company out of Kansas, took over management of the building last year.

Jayme Deal, the regional vice president, spoke to Molly on the phone, noting a staffing issue.

"We have gone through a staffing transition, but we do have protocols in place to make sure that somebody is there on a weekly basis," Deal said.

Deal says they have a security team for after-hours and work with OPD during the day.

"We do have a banned and barred list for this property, and so we do work to try to have people removed as we see them," Deal said.

But neighbors told Molly they don't feel safe.

"I just fear for my safety all the time. I am not a strong man anymore, and I get worried," Lukat said.

Deal mentioned pest control services in place and that the front door is functioning , but encourages residents to reach out with concerns.

"We do absolutely want to hear from our residents," Deal said.

As for Lukat, he wants to see change.

"It's not safe for the elderly and the disabled, it just is not," Lukat said.

Molly also reached out to Omaha's Chief Housing Inspector but has not heard back.