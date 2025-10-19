KMTV team helps clean bikes for kids ahead of the holidays

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A lot of familiar faces came out today — all to help make a child’s day a little brighter. The KMTV News team spent the morning volunteering with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha, cleaning and preparing bikes to be gifted to children just in time for the holidays.

3 News Now’s Molly Hudson organized this year’s volunteer group, continuing a tradition of giving back. She says she still remembers the joy her first bike brought her — and knowing another child will get that same experience makes it all worth it.

“A lot of kids haven’t had that opportunity — at whatever age they might be — so it’s just a really special experience for them,” said Hudson.

Volunteers, including several members of the KMTV team, helped clean and polish hundreds of donated bikes. Each one will soon find its way to a child across Omaha, offering not just a fun ride, but a symbol of freedom and joy this holiday season.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha is still accepting donations — especially children’s and kid-sized bikes.

You can drop them off at their warehouse on October 25th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

