Landscape Refresh: How neighbors plan to keep Dundee feeling like home

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From the well-known local spots to the unique character that lines the streets, one neighbor hopes a needed refresh will keep Dundee feeling just like home.



Molly Romero has lived in Dundee since she moved to Omaha in 1979. Beautification has always been a focus for the neighborhood.

The $125,000 project will redo the landscaping along Underwood Avenue.

This project will take a different approach than what was used in the streetscape project in 2013.

The neighborhood association is fundraising now and hopes to reserve the plants in March to plant in the fall.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We have a lot of pride in our community," said Molly Romero who has called Dundee home since she moved to Omaha in 1979.

"Beautification and making it like home has always been one of our focal points,” Romero said.

Molly says what spring looks like in Dundee depends on where you are. Some plants along Underwood bloom well – “Others are the sparse spirea and daylilies that no longer are thriving," Romero said.

The business district had high hopes for the plants and trees after a 2013 streetscape project.

In the last five years though, neighbors noticed flowers weren't flourishing.

"One of the problems is that there is fabric, weed barrier fabric and that's not making them happy and there is way too much mulch and that makes them unhappy," Romero said.

Which was the jumping-off point for a $125,000 refresh, using a new approach that's ecologically beneficial but aesthetically beneficial too.

"A lot of different colors, a lot of diversity, diversity of color and texture and bloom times and it's also pollinator friendly,” Romero said. "It's going to be beautiful."

While the neighborhood association is still fundraising, Molly says this ensures everyone and everything is taken care of.

"No potholes, no dead plants in the nodes," Romero said. “We want to make it look cared for because we do care for it."

They hope to reserve the plants in March to be able to plant in the fall.