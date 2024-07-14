Local lawmakers and election leaders react after Trump assassination attempt

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Reaction pouring in from local lawmakers and elected leaders. Including Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with members of congress all condemning the violence and expressing gratitude that Trump was not seriously injured. The incident prompting new questions about what it is life to be a candidate in America right now. I had a conversation with Congressional Candidate, Tony Vargas about what happened.

“Because if that was caused or influenced by political discourse we have to do a better job at building stability in this country on behalf of our elected officials, candidates, communities, friends or neighbors. That is the most important I’m taking from this.” Said Tony Vargas.

Don Bacon tweeted, “Our nation has been rocked by this assassination attempt. While we’re thankful that President Trump is okay we are mourning for the family who lost a loved one. We’re also praying for the quick recovery of the other victims and send our thanks to the Secret Service who raced to protect President Trump, as well as law enforcement and first responders. I absolutely condemn all political violence, to include this vile attack. Furthermore, we lift this nation up in prayer that we can come together to heal and move past the hyper partisanship that weakens our nation.”

I reached out to Don Bacon’s office to talk about the incident and issues and still waiting on a response.

