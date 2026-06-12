Loveland Elementary School demolition underway as century-old building gets major upgrade

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Demolition is underway at Loveland Elementary School as the nearly century-old building prepares for a major rebuild.

Matt Herzog with Project Advocates said the plan is to tear down most of the building to put up a new one.

"It became very important to keep the 1932 original two room schoolhouse, and that kind of starts at that wall and heads over just short of the glass roofing entry there," Herzog said.

The new Loveland Elementary School is being paid for with bonds that Westside neighbors approved 3 years ago.

The new building will have more space, separate the gym and the cafeteria, and add a new area for parents to pick up their kids to ease congestion on Pacific Street.

Herzog said students and teachers are expected to move back into the school in January 2028.

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