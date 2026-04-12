Luis Miranda, father of 'Hamilton' creator, throws family support behind flipping 2nd Congressional District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Political consultant Luis Miranda visited Omaha Saturday to support local Latino candidates running for office.

"We believe that democracy works best when everyone is around the table," Miranda said.

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Father of 'Hamilton' creator stumps for Latino candidates in Omaha

Miranda, the father of "Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, has long been active in helping Latino candidates get elected. He also worked for New York City leaders from both political parties for decades.

The Miranda family founded the Rising Stars Fund and selected five candidates from across the country to support, including Omaha Democrat Denise Powell, who is running for the Second Congressional District.

"This district in particular, Nebraska 2, from a political standpoint, people know. I always joke that this has become like the great white whale and everybody wants to win Nebraska 2," Powell said.

The Miranda family's efforts are part of the Latino Victory Fund, which aims to get more Hispanic candidates elected. According to a report from the UCLA Public Policy & Politics Institue, Latinos are underrepresented in public office.

"Changing the balance of power in Congress became one of our priorities — political priorities — as a family. We always want to increase diversity in politics for Latinos in particular," Miranda said.

Christian Espinoza Torres, a Democrat running for Douglas County Treasurer, appreciates that Miranda also acknowledged down-ballot candidates.

"So, it's giving you a sense that we matter and that we are growing," he said.

Former State Senator Tony Vargas is also running for county treasurer. He previously tried and failed to capture the second district seat. I asked him if it would be different this year.

"It’s an open seat, Bacon is no longer running, which means everybody has to take to voters why they want to make a difference representing this district," Vargas said.

Considering the recent growth of Omaha’s arts community, I asked Miranda if there is a connection between the arts and civic engagement.

"That storytelling, it’s key to changing people’s views of the world," Miranda said.

There were 13 local Latino candidates at the event. Miranda said another priority for him is electing more women to office.

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