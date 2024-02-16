MAHA Festival 2024 Canceled: How cost is impacting the local live music scene

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the announcement of MAHA canceling its festival for this year, we wondered how rising costs are impacting the local live music industry.



Buck's Bar & Grill at 278th and West Center has been around for 12 years offering food, drinks and live music.

Cost is something Buck Bennett, owner of Buck's Bar & Grill, thinks about daily, but his business model allows him to continue having live music.

Local artists see the impact too. Brian Eckleberry, a local musician, says festivals like MAHA spark excitement around local live music.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are known as a country bar, but we do some rock, a lot of blues," said Buck Bennett, owner of Buck’s Bar & Grill.

The unique dive bar and grill has been around for 12 years off of 278th and W. Center Rd.

Buck’s initial goal was a dive bar with live music, but he quickly learned the challenges behind being that type of venue.

"We try to be diversified, so that means offer a lot of different options," Bennett said.

Their current model: they serve food during the day to build up their revenue and help pay the bills and do music at a different time.

Buck learned Thursday, like many, that MAHA wouldn't happen this year.Organizers citing industry wide increases in festival production costs. They say they will take this year to rework the non-profit music festivals operating model and plan to return in 2025.

"I definitely would trust MAHA when they say they are going to be back," said Brian Eckleberry who lives in Bennington and has been in music for years.

"You get to play in front of a very educated and very appreciative musical audience, in Omaha," Eckleberry said.

Performing with two bands -- he says festivals like MAHA spark an interest and excitement around local live music.

"It reminds people that going to see live music is a special experience," Eckleberry said.

But he knows it's a big commitment for venues too.

"It's tough, you have to bring in so many more people, possibly charge a cover charge at the door to have live music," Eckleberry said.

And getting those people to come, with all the choices we have today, is a challenge Bennett sees too.

"The up and comers are having a hard time getting seen, getting heard, getting tickets sold, that's a big problem as far as keeping live music alive, keeping venues alive," Bennett said.

Despite the challenges, Bennett says he's optimistic for the future of live music - a longtime passion of his.

"I can't do music, but I can't find people to play music for other people and just being a small part of that is kind of what keeps us going every day,” Bennett said.