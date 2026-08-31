Man charged in Old Market shooting makes first court appearance as OPD highlights safety measures

John Tyson, 33, faces charges in an Aug. 16 Old Market shooting that injured one person

OPD says it has deployed movable cameras and lights in the neighborhood

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – John Tyson, 33, made his first court appearance Monday on charges stemming from a shooting in Downtown Omaha's Old Market neighborhood on Aug. 16 that injured one person.

Omaha Police Capt. Paul Hanson says OPD arrested Tyson on Sunday morning at the same location where the latest Old Market shooting occurred, injuring one person. Hanson says OPD arrested Tyson and several others that night.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV John Tyson made his first court appearance in Omaha, Neb. on Aug. 31, 2026.

Hanson said the department has increased officer presence in the area and is using movable cameras and lights in the neighborhood.

"We have been continuing to take steps with an increased officer presence, utilizing our technology. And the Omaha Police Department is gonna continue to make sure that the Old Market is a safe place," Hanson said.

Hanson said the cameras are connected to a real-time operations center where they can be monitored live and reviewed after incidents.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV A movable light, put up by the Omaha Police Department, at 12th and Howard in the Old Market on Aug. 31, 2026.

"Those cameras are integrated into a real time operations center, so they can be monitored live, and then also if an incident were to occur, they can go back and review that footage for good investigative leads," Hanson said.

"Have you guys done that with the two shootings in the last three weeks?" 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks said.

"We continue to use the trailer cameras for investigations, yes," Hanson said.

Hanson also addressed the broader context of violence in the area.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV An Omaha Police car at 12th and Howard in the Old Market on Aug. 31, 2026.

"I believe last summer, there was at least a couple different incidents in the downtown involving shootings. So I would say we're somewhat on par. One shooting is too many," Hanson said.

The judge set preliminary hearings for both of Tyson's cases on Oct. 6.

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READ THIS STATEMENT FROM THE OLD MARKET ASSOCIATION:

The Old Market has experienced a relatively low level of violent crime over the past year, which makes the events of the last several weeks especially concerning. In a short period of time, we have now experienced two shootings, along with other incidents of escalating criminal activity.

As President of the Old Market Association, I believe our response must go beyond simply asking for additional policing. We have to get to the root of what is happening.

Why are groups congregating in particular locations where arguments and fights are escalating into violence? Where are those involved spending their time immediately beforehand, and what circumstances are contributing to behavior becoming so aggressive? What is driving young people to believe harming another person is an acceptable response to conflict? And importantly: why is this happening here?

Those questions also require us to examine the responsibilities of establishments serving alcohol in and around the district. Are bar owners and operators aware of the behavior occurring inside and immediately outside their establishments? Are firearms making their way into these businesses? Are appropriate security measures in place? And are establishments doing everything required of them to comply with Nebraska liquor laws and the responsibilities that accompany a liquor license?

These are not accusations. They are questions that deserve serious review when repeated violence occurs in a concentrated area. Public safety requires accountability from everyone involved — law enforcement, property owners, businesses, licensing authorities, neighborhood organizations and the City.

At the same time, I want to be clear that the City and Omaha Police Department have been engaged and responsive. Mayor Ewing and members of his administration have taken our concerns seriously and have continued to bring the appropriate people to the table. Captain Hanson and his team have also responded quickly to recent incidents, de-escalated dangerous situations and made significant arrests. Their work matters, and we are grateful for the professionalism and urgency they have shown.

But even strong police response is, by definition, occurring after a dangerous situation has developed. Our collective challenge is to determine what is happening before that moment — and what can be changed to prevent these incidents from developing in the first place.

We must also examine the physical environment in which this activity is occurring. The design and condition of a neighborhood influence how people use it and how safe it feels. Lighting enhancements, activation — and in some cases thoughtful deactivation of spaces that encourage problematic congregation — beautification, cleanliness, visibility, maintenance and intentional urban design all contribute to neighborhoods that feel safer, more complete and cared for.

The question cannot simply be, “How many officers do we need?” It also has to be: What conditions are allowing this to happen, and what can we change so it is less likely to happen again?

The Old Market remains one of Omaha’s most visited, vibrant and important neighborhoods. Two shootings do not define this district — but neither should we dismiss them as isolated events without examining whether there are common factors behind them.

OMA will continue working closely with Mayor Ewing’s administration, Captain Hanson and Omaha Police, our downtown partners, business and property owners, and the appropriate regulatory agencies to identify those factors and pursue meaningful solutions.

Our responsibility now is to ask the difficult questions, follow the facts wherever they lead, and address not only the immediate symptoms of violence, but the conditions contributing to it.

