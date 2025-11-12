Man shot, killed in apparent robbery near 56th and Hamilton in Omaha

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery Tuesday night in Omaha.

Officers responded to a home near 56th and Hamilton streets after 8:20 p.m., according to Lieutenant Chuck Casey with the Omaha Police Department.

Casey said officers found a young adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where crews attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The scene remained active Tuesday night with several police officers and homicide detectives investigating. Yellow crime tape cordoned off the area.

Police said the scene is consistent with a robbery. No information about possible suspects was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department.

