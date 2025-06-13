'March to CWS': Peaceful protest planned Friday after immigration raid Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After Tuesday's federal immigration raid at a central Omaha business, local groups and neighbors are coming together to raise their voices. A peaceful protest is planned for Friday near the CWS, led by area youth and coordinated with local law enforcement.



They will march from the volleyball courts at Lewis and Clark Landing to the College World Series.

"The youth that are experiencing this firsthand challenge of seeing families ripped apart have organized, come together, to formulate a march to bring light to the issue," Rogel said.

Organizers have volunteers serving as safety patrols.

They coordinated with Omaha Police for the route. Omaha Police will be present.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After Tuesday's immigration raid, we saw hundreds come together to peacefully protest.

Like Tuesday's protest, community advocate Diana Rogel says Friday's planned protest is youth-led.

"The youth that are experiencing this firsthand challenge of seeing families ripped apart have organized, come together, to formulate a march to bring light to the issue," Rogel said. "We want to voice out that we need immigration reform; there needs to be some kind of route to citizenship, because this isn't okay for any community to experience."

With so many people in town for the College World Series, reporter Molly Hudson asked if she is concerned about safety during the march.

"We have volunteers that are going to act as kind of like safety patrols. We understand that sometimes there could be agitators, and so we are well aware of that," Rogel said. "Thankfully, This is in collaboration with the Omaha Police Department, where the commander was there with us trying to figure out what route to take, and they are going to be present there."

They will march from the volleyball courts at Lewis and Clark Landing to the College World Series.

"We want to make sure that we protect our family members, so unless you are a U.S. citizen, please don't come," Rogel said.

Omaha Police tells KMTV they will closely monitor any demonstrations planned over the next couple of days and respond as needed to maintain a safe environment.