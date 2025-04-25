Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCentral Omaha

Actions

Marian High School holds annual field day; a unique tradition for generations

It’s an annual delight for Marian students and alum: Field Day. It isn't about games so much. But a show of spirit.
Posted
and last updated

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Marian High School's unique end-of-year tradition was held at Baxter Arena today.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s an annual delight for Marian students and alum: Field Day.

Who won this year? Here’s the thunderous moment from Baxter Arena...

"Second place goes to... the juniors! Cheers first place... seniors! Cheers"

Marian's Field Day isn't about games so much. But a show of spirit. And developing skills from budgeting to communication, and problem-solving. Each class is judged on several categories including demonstration and walls. And you heard it there -- the seniors winning overall this year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood