MavMarch raises support for homeless veterans in Omaha

UNO held its first 12-mile MavMarch to support homeless veterans.

Participants included service members, veterans, students, and families.

Donations collected throughout November will benefit New Visions Homeless Services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The University of Nebraska at Omaha spent the weekend spotlighting the struggles of homeless veterans — and rallying community support — through its first-ever MavMarch for Homeless Veterans.

Organized by UNO’s Office of Military and Veterans Services, the event brought together active-duty service members, veterans, students, and family supporters. The group completed a 12-mile march on Saturday, starting at the Offutt Air Force Base Visitor Control Center and ending at Baxter Arena.

The effort was designed to raise both awareness and donations for homeless veterans in the Omaha area.

“Doing a road march is a way to remember — it’s not always pleasant, but someone out there is going through worse,” one organizer said.Throughout November, UNO will continue collecting contributions to support New Visions Homeless Services, which provides emergency shelter, meals, and housing resources to veterans across the metro.

Donations can be dropped off at the UNO Military-Connected Resource Center in the Milo Bail Student Center, Room 117, or directly to New Visions (1425 N. 18th St.).

