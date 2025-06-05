Mayor-elect John Ewing Jr.'s team will look quite similar to Mayor Stothert's

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We are just a few days away from John Ewing Jr. officially becoming mayor. As he makes the transition from treasurer, he's focused on stability for the City of Omaha, visible in his administration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

John Ewing Jr. says all but one of the staff members under Mayor Jean Stothert are staying on board. Many joined him Wednesday as he gave his transition update. Ewing says he anticipated more turnover but said he interviewed each person and decided to keep them all on board.

Molly: "A lot of familiar faces here. How do you set your plan apart from what we have seen in the last several years with Mayor Stothert?"

Ewing: "The goal doesn't change because of the people wanting to stay. The goals will be the same; they will have to adjust to be able to help us meet the goals that I talked about during the campaign with the people of this community."

Ewing is appointing two people to focus on economic development. Bridget Hadley will fill the interim assistant director of economic development in the planning department.

Jacquelyn Morrison will serve as the senior deputy chief of staff of economic development in the mayor's office.