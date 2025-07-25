Mayor Ewing says repairs to 16th street sinkhole will take months once started

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three to six months, that is how long Mayor John Ewing Jr. says repairs could take for the 16th Street sinkhole, once all parties agree on repairs and the schedule.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Molly: "If I told you this could potentially be here through the rest of the year, what are your thoughts?"

"Another sinkhole party," said neighbor Yenice Heyward.

"Honestly, I think it is a very poor effort," said neighbor Zee Mhlanga.

Ewing says he understands the frustration.

"I am disappointed that we haven't been able to get this resolved where everybody agrees that we need to take specific steps and get it done," Ewing said.

Repairs would start with removing the pavement.

The excavation and waterproofing of the Regis building's foundation. Other steps include OPPD moving its duct bank, repairing a city sewer, and then filling the hole and repaving the street.

Molly: "Is the excavation when they determine who is at fault for which piece of it? When do we determine that?"

Mayor Ewing: "I think the real question is going to be what led to the sinkhole and the hollowness underneath that concrete. That is going to be the real determining factor, and that may very well come about in the examination of the building and the other things around that particular sinkhole."

As far as who pays for what, "I don't know, to be quite honest, I don't know where we are going to be with claims, I don't know what the expenses are going to be for sure," Ewing said.

Ewing says a letter outlining a schedule that Public Works put together was sent to the attorney representing the Regis and Farnam 1600 buildings, asking for a response by early next week, in hopes that this process will continue to move forward.

For now, neighbors continue life with the sinkhole,

"Counting on Mr. Ewing honestly, hopefully he gets the job done, I believe in him," Mhlanga said.