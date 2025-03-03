Measles cases rise, doctors urge neighbors to prevent the spread

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Across nine states, there have been 164 measles cases, including the death of one school-aged child in Texas. CHI Heath says it's concerning to have such a high number within two months.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Across nine states, there have been 164 measles cases, including the death of one school-aged child in Texas.

Although there are measles cases yearly, it’s concerning to have such a high number within two months, according to Regnuga Vivekanandan, chief medical officer for CHI Health.

These numbers typically come from communities having low vaccination rates, resulting in outbreaks and spreading of the infection, (and) the best thing neighbors can do is get vaccinated, Vivekanandan said.

"We don't want sad cases like (what) just happened in Texas, thinking about human kindness we need to get vaccinated and prevent the infection from spreading, It’s the best thing to do,” she said.

According to CHI Health, neighbors should consult their primary care doctor if they have questions or need more information.