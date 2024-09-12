Meet Mochi: Omaha Fire's new Facility Support Dog bringing comfort to firefighters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mochi is a three-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever. As the department's facility support dog, he will bring comfort to firefighters and champion mental health awareness.



Mochi was trained in California and arrived in Omaha earlier this week.

Mochi will go to fire departments in the mornings and help with fire education in the afternoons.

"Having a dog in the firehouse literally just changes the chemistry of the station," Fry said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"He's always got a smile on his face, he's always ready to go, he's always ready to hang out, he's got a great personality," said Omaha Firefighter Josh Fry, Mochi's primary handler.

In partnership with Guide Dogs of America, Tender Loving Canines, and the First Responder's Foundation, Mochi went through training in California before arriving in Omaha earlier this week.

"He comes from an organization that breeds, selects and trains these dogs for their temperament and their trainability and their intelligence and he is just a good dog all around," Fry said.

Fry has served in the National Guard, been a police officer, and is now a firefighter. He knows the importance of having a healthy way to decompress after stressful calls.

"The number is just way too high to count for co-workers that I have had that have actually committed suicide and we need to start talking about it. We have a peer support model here with the Omaha Fire Department, it's firefighters trained to help firefighters and simply Mochi's just going to be another tool in that toolbox," Fry said.

Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman says programs already in place will be enhanced by Mochi's presence.

"Mochi will not only support our firefighters but will also help foster a culture of openness and resilience regarding mental health," Bossman said.

Mochi will go to fire departments across the city for four hours in the morning and then help with fire education in Omaha area schools and other community outreach in the afternoons.

Looking to comfort everyone he meets.

"Having a dog in the firehouse literally just changes the chemistry of the station," Fry said.