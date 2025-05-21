Memorial Day Flag Project: Thousands of flags will be planted at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson went to Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery where Wednesday morning, thousands of American flags will be placed honoring each veteran buried here.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Molly spoke with Carl Diamond on the phone Tuesday, he's a Navy veteran himself. He and Centennial Lodge 326 started the Memorial Day Flag Project in 2009.

Diamond confirmed Centennial Lodge 326 and volunteers will be placing flags at the cemetery Wednesday morning.

Volunteers are asked to show up around 8:30 a.m., and if you can to carpool, that is encouraged, as parking at the cemetery is limited.

In previous years, hundreds of volunteers have come out to pay their respects and recognize each veteran's service and sacrifice.

Two years ago, Zach Williamson featured the project and the volunteers who came out to honor our veterans.