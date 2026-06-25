Memorial Park Concert attendees should expect construction delays and lane restrictions on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Concert-goers heading to Memorial Park on Friday should plan for construction-related traffic delays along Underwood Ave.

A lane restriction stretches along Underwood Avenue from 52nd Street to Happy Hollow Blvd. because of a water main break on Tuesday. That prompted the restrictions. The road is usually three lanes, but will be reduced to two lanes — one lane of traffic going in each direction.

Additional work is happening from Happy Hollow Boulevard to 55th Street, where that stretch will also have only one lane going in each direction.

For parking, organizers are encouraging concert-goers to take advantage of free parking at UNO's campus.

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