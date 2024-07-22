Metro senators host their own town hall after Pillen shirks state's biggest cities during statewide tour

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Governor Pillen has touted for weeks that he has been hearing from Nebraskans across the state and their concerns about high property taxes.

But there were two big stops the Governor seems to have missed.

“I guess it was something that must have slipped Governor Pillen’s mind by not including the two largest cities in our state. But thanks to Senator Cavanaugh we are here to listen to you,” said Senator Jayne Raybould.

On Sunday a bipartisan group of metro area senators hosted the first of two town halls to discuss the Governor’s property tax plan, which looks to increase sales taxes and have the state take over funding all K-12 public education in a bid to reduce high taxes.

The town hall was standing room only and well over 150 people were in attendance and almost all who spoke said they aren’t on board with the Pillen plan.

“Why should the young and the landless poor subsidize the ranches and estates of a geriatric gentry?” Asked one testifier.

The chief concern among those who spoke, what the plan would mean for the state’s schools.

“What kind of power would the Governor have, or the executive branch have if school funding is consolidated? Will the legislature be able to push back on that? And willy you,” asked another testifier.

Many testifiers offered their own solutions, one popular among the group, and to some senators in attendance, looking at how the state taxes cannabis.

“Legalizing marijuana, taxing that to pay for property tax relief and to fund education in the right way but also looking at ways to reduce our prison population in a smart way so we aren’t spending so much in the state of Nebraska,” said Senator Terrell Mckinney.

What plans will actually make it to the floor this coming week remains to be seen but some senators have hinted at what they will bring to the floor.

Senator Carol Blood has promised to revive all of the property tax bills she has brought to the floor in her 8 years as a lawmaker.

“My exception when we have the special session is that I will be bringing forward all of those bills, and more. Because the Governor’s property tax reform is not sustainable, not predictable and it is not good for all Nebraskans,” said Senator Carol Blood.