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Metro Transit brings a new bus route to Saddle Creek Road to connect riders with essential stores and services

Bus Route 30 now connects Florence, North Omaha, Central Omaha and Aksarben and provides riders with easier access to grocery stores, schools, and a hospital
Metro Transit's new Route 30 brings service to Saddle Creek for the first time, connecting riders to grocery stores, schools, and a hospital. Jeremy Fredricks reports.
Metro Transit brings a new bus route to Saddle Creek to connect riders with essential stores and services
Metro Transit Route 30
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Metro Transit is bringing a bus route to Saddle Creek Road for the first time to help riders access frequently used stores and services.

The new service, which began Sunday, is part of Bus Route 30. The route starts in Florence, travels through North Omaha, continues along Saddle Creek Road into Central Omaha and ends in Aksarben.

Along the way, the bus passes multiple grocery stores, schools, and a hospital.

"We said there should be a bus route going through," said Amelia Wells, a South Omaha neighbor. "Make it a whole lot easier, getting from north to south, you know? So, this is really exciting."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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