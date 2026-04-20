Metro Transit brings a new bus route to Saddle Creek Road to connect riders with essential stores and services

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Metro Transit is bringing a bus route to Saddle Creek Road for the first time to help riders access frequently used stores and services.

The new service, which began Sunday, is part of Bus Route 30. The route starts in Florence, travels through North Omaha, continues along Saddle Creek Road into Central Omaha and ends in Aksarben.

Along the way, the bus passes multiple grocery stores, schools, and a hospital.

"We said there should be a bus route going through," said Amelia Wells, a South Omaha neighbor. "Make it a whole lot easier, getting from north to south, you know? So, this is really exciting."

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